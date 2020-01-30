Marshall Nelson, age 77, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Jan. 19. He was a member of Murrayville Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Debra Nelson; parents, Millard and Bertha (McCullah) Nelson; daughter, Angela Nelson.
He is survived by his son, Randy Nelson of Englewood, Ohio and Mike Nelson of Loveland, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 25 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services. Following funeral services friends and family went in procession to Grantsboro cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
