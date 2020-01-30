Martha Agnes Walden, age 87, passed away Jan. 13.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, whom she married the day after she graduated high school, Alonzo Walden; children, Eddie Walden (Kathy), Allen Walden, Genoyn Cagley (Stanley), Joy Lewis (Dave), and Jane Walden-Dickerson (Charles); daughter in law, Debbie Walden; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 16, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel followed by funeral services Friday, Jan. 17, at First Baptist Church of Hinesville. Burial: Elim Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel of Hinesville Georgia was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020