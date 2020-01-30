Martha Agnes Walden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Agnes Walden.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel - Hinesville
308 West Oglethorpe Blvd.
Hinesville, GA
31313
(912)-368-3780
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha Agnes Walden, age 87, passed away Jan. 13.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, whom she married the day after she graduated high school, Alonzo Walden; children, Eddie Walden (Kathy), Allen Walden, Genoyn Cagley (Stanley), Joy Lewis (Dave), and Jane Walden-Dickerson (Charles); daughter in law, Debbie Walden; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation was Thursday, Jan. 16, at Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel followed by funeral services Friday, Jan. 17, at First Baptist Church of Hinesville. Burial: Elim Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home Oglethorpe Chapel of Hinesville Georgia was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.