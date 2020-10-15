Martha M. Dew Childress, age 94, of Maryville, formerly of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Oct. 8.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth William Childress; son, Kenneth William Childress, Jr.; daughter, Mary Edwards; parents, Joseph and Etta Jennings Dew.

She is survived by her daughters, Martha Rutter, Anne Young and Madelon Lycans; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. at Fincastle United Methodist Church.

Interment will follow at Fincastle Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday before services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Fincastle United Methodist Cemetery Fund, 629 Old Middlesboro Highway, LaFollette, TN 37766.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 15, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store