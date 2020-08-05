1/
Marvin Ivey
Marvin Ivey, age 60, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, August 2. He attended Fincastle Church of God. Marvin was a former Sewing Machine Mechanic employed with Camel Manufacturing. A true family man, Marvin enjoyed being with his Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, Owen Ivey; sister, Sandra Harness; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Darlena Lawson Ivey; children, Rodney Ivey, Jessica Phillips, Bruce Phillips, Michael Phillips, Lacey Ivey, Emily Ivey, Hayden Ivey, Skylar Ivey, and Bryson "Little Man" Ivey; grandchildren, Zach, Brittany, Jacob, Colton, Josh, and Addilynn; great-grandchildren, Donovan and Journey; mother, Lena Gross Ivey; brothers and sisters, Janie Silvey and husband, Sammy, David Ivey and wife, Sherry, Larry Ivey and wife, Nancy, and Gayle White; special friends, Red and Susie Wilson; and host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services Wednesday at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating. The family received friends Wednesday before services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Marvin's Honor to the Marvin Ivey Family Fund at Walters Funeral Home. Online condolences for Mr. Ivey may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 6, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette
509 East Central Ave.
Lafollette, TN 37766
(423) 562-2424
