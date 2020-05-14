Mary Angela (Curran) Scherman, age 84, of Clinton, died on Wednesday, April 22, at her home with her family by her side. She worked as a computer programmer for many years with Northwest Airlines.

She was raised in the Catholic faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Mary A. (McCoy) Curran; sister, Joanne Grudzien; son, Joseph T. Harmon; and grandson, Isaac Lucking.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard A. Scherman; children, Bernard P. Harmon, Jr., Susan and Larry McCarty, Patricia and Randy Lucking, James Harmon, Mary Lencowski, Denise Scherman Johnson, Cathleen and Greg Harlan, Kimberly Scherman, Daniel and Carolyn Scherman, Kenneth and Leigh Anne Scherman; 28 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; brother, John W. Curran Jr.; sister, Kathlene Marrin; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to The Gift of Life organization or Alzheimer's foundation.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton was in charge of arrangements.

May 14, 2020