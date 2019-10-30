Mary Della Cordell, age 85, of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, Oct. 24. She was a member of Duff Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Cordell Noonan; son, Bobby Cordell; parents, Homer and Etta Lewallen Martin; grandson, Mark Cordell.
She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Cordell, Kathy Walker and JoAnn Cordell;
Graveside services and interment was held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Peabody Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Hatmaker officiating.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
