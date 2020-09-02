Mary Elizabeth Evans, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Aug. 29.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Pauline Cole Evans.

She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service and interment was Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Campbell Memorials Gardens with the Rev. Bill Rutherford officiating.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 3, 2020



