Mary Elizabeth Evans, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Aug. 29.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Pauline Cole Evans.
She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service and interment was Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Campbell Memorials Gardens with the Rev. Bill Rutherford officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.