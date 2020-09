Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Elizabeth Evans, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Aug. 29.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Pauline Cole Evans.

She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside service and interment was Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Campbell Memorials Gardens with the Rev. Bill Rutherford officiating.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

September 3, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store