1/
Mary Elizabeth Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Evans, age 73, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Aug. 29.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Pauline Cole Evans.
She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside service and interment was Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Campbell Memorials Gardens with the Rev. Bill Rutherford officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 3, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved