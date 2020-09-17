Mary Elizabeth Norman Frechette, age 52, of Oregon, died on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Norman, Jr. and Reba Joyce Norman.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Snavely; son, Charlie Norman; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Receiving of friends will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at West Emory Missionary Baptist Church, memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at West Emory Missionary Baptist Church, 9827 West Emory Rd., Knoxville, TN 37931.

The family will have an interment service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Campbell Memorial Gardens.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

