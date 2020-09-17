1/
Mary Elizabeth (Norman) Frechette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Norman Frechette, age 52, of Oregon, died on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer Norman, Jr. and Reba Joyce Norman.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Snavely; son, Charlie Norman; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Receiving of friends will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at West Emory Missionary Baptist Church, memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. at West Emory Missionary Baptist Church, 9827 West Emory Rd., Knoxville, TN 37931.
The family will have an interment service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Campbell Memorial Gardens.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved