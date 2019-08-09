Mary Jane Shackelford, age 88, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, July 2. She was a member of Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church in Speedwell.
She is preceded in death by her father, Willie Sharp; step father, Alex Pierce; mother, Bertha Pierce.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlene Stafford and Denise Leach; son, the Rev. Tommy Cutcher.
Family received friends Friday, July 5 at Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church with Services followed with the Rev. James Taylor and the Rev. Donnie Powers officiating.
Family and friends met Saturday, July 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Greasy Hollow Cemetery for Interment.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 11, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019