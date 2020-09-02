Mary Jean (Granny Jean) Bean, age 90, of Speedwell, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28. She was a member of Braden's Chapel Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bean; parents, Horace Walker and Stella Robertson Andrews; brother, Ray Walker; sisters Cecil West; son-in-law, Joel Hodges.
Throughout Granny Jean's life, she has always been a positive and encouraging person to those around her. She never complained and her words were always soft and kind. She loved sitting on the porch swinging, talking to Mick & Linda, she would sit and watch Ernie mow, she loved watching the birds, she enjoyed shopping trips and spa days with Lisa, Kyra and Tiffany, every chance she had. She loved getting to spend time with Eli, Blair, Garrett, and Hayden. And she rarely missed anything any of them did! She loved getting to visit with Pauline! She worked most of her life at the shirt factory, but worked hardest at home taking care of her family. She enjoyed cooking supper every night, she cooked we came.... I'm sure she wanted to cook but I believe now she did it for the time to spend with us. She made the best apple pies, the best no bake cookies and her pasta salad could not be beat! But later in life we found out her secret ingredient to those dishes was LOVE! She had the most contagious smile of anyone on the face of the earth! Everything she did was with love and although she is the most precious angel in heaven now our hearts are broken. We will never forget her and all the love she gave during her 90 years on earth! The life she lived is truly her testimony!
She is survived by her daughters, Mickey and Ernie Clawson, Linda Hodges; granddaughters, Lisa C. Fields (Scott), Kyra Pierce (David), Tiffany Medley (Sean); great-grandchildren, Eli Fields, Blair Medley, Garrett Medley, Hayden Fields; brother, Otto Walker; sister, Pauline Collins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Trevor Bean and the Rev. Nick Goins officiating.
Family and friends met Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and Proceed to Beeler Cemetery for a Interment with the Rev Jeremiah Bean officiating.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Braden's Chapel Baptist Church 253 Bolton Lane LaFollette Tn 37766 in care of Pam Goins.
