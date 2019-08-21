Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7441 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 View Map Service 1:00 PM Cross Smith Funeral Home 300 East Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jo Massengill, resident of Powell, member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church, and former resident of Campbell County, passed away peacefully in her home on Aug. 13.

Mary Jo was born on September 16, 1941 in LaFollette, to ¬¬¬¬Aline Myers Perry and Henry Perry. She graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1958, and later received her degree from Tusculum College. Mary Jo went on to work for the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, where she served for over 32 years. She was a devoted employee, but more importantly, a dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Mary Jo was a generous and welcoming individual who loved her family, McDonald's sweet tea, and anything outdoors. She was passionate about education and raised her family to strive for and attain their goals. Her selflessness, faith in God, and compassion for others was among many of the traits that she instilled in her children and modeled daily.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Aline Myers Perry of Jacksboro; father, Henry Perry; aunt, Mary Ridenour of Jacksboro.



She is survived by her children, George Massengill of Knoxville, LaDonna Massengill-Booker of Clinton, and Deanna Robertson of Powell; grandchildren, Kendall Robertson, Travis Swift, Jordan Massengill, Jake Massengill, Erica Booker, Matthew Massengill, Maggie Massengill; great-grandchild, Aaliyah Booker; brother, Hugh Ray Perry, his wife, Phyllis Perry; niece, Tisha Perry Maxwell.

The family received friends at Cross-Smith Funeral Home on Saturday Aug. 17 with the services followed in the Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled immediately following in Jacksboro Cemetery with the Rev. Perry Duncan officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Jo's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Knoxville Metro Drug Coalition at

Condolences may be given online at

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 22, 2019

