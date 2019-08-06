Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Katherine (Cox) Deavours. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary



She is preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Clementine Cox, beloved husband, William Lanier Deavours; several brothers; one sister.

She is survived by her children, William L. (Billy) Deavours, Dennis and Cora (Myers) Deavours, Billy and Kathy (Deavours) Sampieri, and David and Jennifer (Rosa) Deavours; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; a host of other special family and friends.

Mary was more than a caregiver, but rather a second mother to many children in the small, sweet town of LaFollette. A pioneer in the art of in-home childcare, she began her business partnered with her close friend Ms. Edna Engle with the advent of The Gingerbread House. Mary later expanded her efforts to grow her own childcare vision with Mrs. D's Happy House, where she created an atmosphere of education, love and friendship that spanned generations.

She always had a way of making each person she knew feel so incredibly special, from baking cookies and divinity for neighbors at Christmas, making her children's clothing, and her creation of intricate ceramics that grace many dinner tables in our community even today. Every Easter bunny or personalized egg, each nativity scene or Halloween pumpkins painted the perfect shade of orange, you knew you were loved and valued. Mary never left the house without her signature red lipstick, her hallmark color; and her cardinals, Fred and Freda, were ever present in her yard, no matter where she resided.

To know Mary Deavours was to be in the presence of a person that put all others above herself. A true lady who worked hard and was a genuine soul. In the latter years of her life, she became a champion of female friendships, taking time to visit ladies in the nursing home, going to dinner with loved ones, and inviting friends over for a simple cup of coffee and her incomparable chocolate pie. She never wasted a single moment.

Family received friends on Tuesday, funeral followed. Interment was Wednesday, at Campbell Memorial Gardens.

Special thanks to LaFollette Medical Center and especially those who loved and cared for her at Cumberland Village in the final years of her life.

Mary's guestbook may be viewed at

The Martin Wilson funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 2, 2019

Mary Katherine (Cox) Deavours, born December 20, 1933 and went to be with the Lord on April 28.She is preceded in death by her parents, Eli and Clementine Cox, beloved husband, William Lanier Deavours; several brothers; one sister.She is survived by her children, William L. (Billy) Deavours, Dennis and Cora (Myers) Deavours, Billy and Kathy (Deavours) Sampieri, and David and Jennifer (Rosa) Deavours; seven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; a host of other special family and friends.Mary was more than a caregiver, but rather a second mother to many children in the small, sweet town of LaFollette. A pioneer in the art of in-home childcare, she began her business partnered with her close friend Ms. Edna Engle with the advent of The Gingerbread House. Mary later expanded her efforts to grow her own childcare vision with Mrs. D's Happy House, where she created an atmosphere of education, love and friendship that spanned generations.She always had a way of making each person she knew feel so incredibly special, from baking cookies and divinity for neighbors at Christmas, making her children's clothing, and her creation of intricate ceramics that grace many dinner tables in our community even today. Every Easter bunny or personalized egg, each nativity scene or Halloween pumpkins painted the perfect shade of orange, you knew you were loved and valued. Mary never left the house without her signature red lipstick, her hallmark color; and her cardinals, Fred and Freda, were ever present in her yard, no matter where she resided.To know Mary Deavours was to be in the presence of a person that put all others above herself. A true lady who worked hard and was a genuine soul. In the latter years of her life, she became a champion of female friendships, taking time to visit ladies in the nursing home, going to dinner with loved ones, and inviting friends over for a simple cup of coffee and her incomparable chocolate pie. She never wasted a single moment.Family received friends on Tuesday, funeral followed. Interment was Wednesday, at Campbell Memorial Gardens.Special thanks to LaFollette Medical Center and especially those who loved and cared for her at Cumberland Village in the final years of her life.Mary's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com The Martin Wilson funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.LaFollette PressMay 2, 2019 Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for LaFollette Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close