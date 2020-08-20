Our beloved mother and grandmother, Mary Magdelene "Maggie" Walden passed from this world on Aug. 3, after a lengthy illness.

She was lovingly cared for at the home of her granddaughter, Shawna Walden and was surrounded by her children at the bedside as she spent her last moments in this world.

Maggie, as she was called by her loved ones, was born in Campbell County on May 20, 1942, the daughter of Henry Comer, well known Baptist preacher, and mother Ola Ivey Comer.

Maggie was raised alongside her sisters, Anne Comer, Cordie Comer, as well as brothers John Comer and Jim Comer.

Maggie later married Jim Walden, and the couple raised their family in the LaFollette area.

The couple divorced years later but remained close friends and continued raising children and living life.

Maggie took great pride in her children and was known to be fearless when it came to loving her sons and daughters.

She was predeceased by her son, James Walden (Jimbo) and her daughter, Shelia Walden (Giles), who each passed from cancer in the past decade.

Her surviving children, Tammy Walden Hoskins and beloved son-in-law, Danny Hoskins, Dela Walden Booher, Michael Walden, and Shawna Walden whom she raised as her own.

She was a wonderful mother-in-law to Lance Giles and a second mom to him along the way as well a multitude of people along the way lucky enough to have her call them

"her kid too."

Many people would seek Maggie out just to talk, or for advice, and she was known to always have an answer, an opinion, or an idea.

She was well known for her incredible cooking and home making, she always had an inviting, loving home for people to come visit, and she never turned away a person in need.

She had a gentle but strong hug and a beautiful smile that could brighten any gloomy day into a sunny one.

Maggie is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she loved her "little ones" and astounded her children with how different the rules were for the grandchildren verses the children she raised!

The grandchildren could get by with anything!

Special friends of mention include Theresa Walden and Rita Carroll.

Maggie shared a lot of fun memories along the way regarding her close friend Rita Carroll.

The two friends had a lot of fun times together, raising their children, and working together.

Maggie is already greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In accordance with her wishes, she was cremated and cared for by Mynatt Funeral Home, and her ashes will be interred at a later date.

Memorial services for Maggie will be at West Walden Church of God in LaFollette, on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m., and all those who knew Maggie are welcomed and asked to bring their memories and warm thoughts regarding this most special lady.

Mynatt Funeral Home of Knoxville is in charge of arrangements.

