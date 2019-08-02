Mary Nan Douglas
Mary Nan Douglas, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on Friday July 26, at the Beech Tree Manor Nursing Home in Jellico.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Terry Douglas whom she married on August 14, 1960; son, Darren Douglas; mother, Thelma Douglas Brown Heatwole; father, Arthur Brown; brother, Sammy Edward Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Creekmore and husband Virgil Creekmore Jr.; son, David Douglas (Anna); grandchildren, Justin Creekmore (Carletta), Leah Johnson (Michael), Sarah Walker (William), Jackson Douglas; great-grandchildren, Noah Darren Creekmore, Zoey Creekmore, Adysen Creekmore; sisters, Brenda Brown and Paula Creekmore; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation was held Sunday, July 28 until the funeral hour. Funeral services were at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico with the Rev. Scott Landes and the Rev. Ray Landes officiating. Interment followed in the Huddleston Cemetery.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
August 1, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 3, 2019