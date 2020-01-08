Mary Opal McCulley, age 80, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1. She was a member of Fincastle United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents William McKinley and Cora Ellen Henegar McCulley.
A host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Jan. 4 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. With Funeral Service to followed with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Family and friends proceeded to Well Springs Cemetery in Speedwell for Interment following the service.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette as in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 9, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 9, 2020