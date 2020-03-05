Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ridgeway (McIntyre) Berry. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home - LaFollette 509 East Central Ave. Lafollette , TN 37766 (423)-562-2424 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born July 2, 1926, in Stockton Heath, England. Mary was a WWII bride who came to LaFollette in 1946. She worked for many years in LaFollette at Imperial Reading and later at Furtex. Mary was a lifelong member of LaFollette United Methodist Church and had many friends from work and church. Mary loved working in her garden, hauling rocks to create borders, and planting many kinds of flowers. She also enjoyed sewing for her family and friends and could sew or alter almost anything. She never wanted any monetary reimbursement, but she always took chocolate, her favorite food. Thanks to all Mary's friends for their prayers and help, and to the Staff at Clover Hill who were like family to her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Berry; parents, Frank and Marjorie McIntyre; brother, Alan McIntyre.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather Vermillion and husband Danny; son, Kirby Berry and wife Terry; grandchildren, Brian Vermillion and wife Samantha, Diane Reber and husband, Mike; great-granddaughters, Ella and Ava Reber; and a host of several other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends on Sunday, before services.

Funeral Services Sunday, March 1, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Ray Penn officiating.

Family and Friends met Monday at Campbell Memorial Gardens for Graveside Services and Interment.

