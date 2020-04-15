Mary Ruth Heatherly, age 85 of Jacksboro, died on Tuesday, April 7.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lee Heatherly; parents, Frank and Ruby (Moppin) Wilson.
She is survived by her sons, Lee Heatherly Jr. of Jacksboro, Dennis Wayne Heatherly of Jacksboro, William Samuel Heatherly of LaFollette, and Ricky Dale Heatherly of Jacksboro; daughter, Peggy Lay of Jacksboro; and a host of other relatives and friendst o mourn her passing.
Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service at Bakers Forge Cemetery with the Rev. Roger Stanley officiating.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
April 16, 2020
