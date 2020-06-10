Mary Ruth Steed, age 93, of Knoxville, died on June 3.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fletcher and Tennessee Watson.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Nunley, Patricia Neal; son, Charlie Steed; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Private Internment will be held at Jacksboro Cemetery

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

June 11, 2020



