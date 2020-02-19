Mary Ruth (Raines) Walther, was born on June 6, 1933, in Caryville, passed away on Feb. 11, in Tavares, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ethel (Smith) Raines; first husband, Jim Billingsley; son, Brad Billingsley.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Walther; son, Scott Billingsley; grandson, Andrew Billingsley; 1 great-granddaughter; brothers and sisters, Bill Raines and wife Sondra, Wilma Peterson, Esco Raines and wife Penny, Bob Raines and wife Ellen, Henrietta (Sis) Patterson and husband Calvin, Jimmy Raines and wife Susie; and a host of many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Services are incomplete at this time but will be held at a later date in Florida.
LaFollette Press
February 20, 2020
