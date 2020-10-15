1/
Maudie Emily Baird
Maudie Emily Baird, age 80, of Lexington, formerly of LaFollette, died on Saturday, Oct. 10.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer O. Baird; daughter, Terry Lynn Baird; son, Elmer O. Baird, Jr.; parents, Joseph and Nancy Casey Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Columbia; son, Ronald A. Baird; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Wednesday at Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral service followed Wednesday at Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Russell officiating.
Interment was at Hall Cemetery in Stinking Creek following the service.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 15, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
