Maxine Bridges Day, age 84, of Wooldridge (Jellico), died on Saturday, Dec. 28 at her home. She was born May 15, 1935 in Scott County.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hermon Day; daughters, Kathy Day and Rhonda Gail Day; parents, Eckley and Mary Bridges.

She is survived by her children, Larry Day and Debbie Day Hicks; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service was Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the funeral home with the Rev. Junior Dople and the Rev. Ron Wilson officiating. The burial followed to Valley View Cemetery in Elk Valley.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 9, 2020

