Maxine Joy Bullock, age 82, of Dayton, passed away Friday, Jan. 31. She was born June 30, 1937 in LaFollette, the daughter of Hobert and Mae Miller.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ottis; parents; daughter, Marilyn K. Bronson; brothers, Ted, Cecil, Paris, Clarence, Hoover Miller; sisters, Edith Longmire, Betty Cox and Clauttee Miller.
She is survived by her daughters, Julies R. Tickler and Beverly D. Oder; sons, Clark D. Bullock, Roger D. Bullock and Paul A. Bullock; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roy, Marvin and Bryan Miller; sisters, Hazel Hovater, Ellen Bea Cox and Opal Bogan; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Newcomer-Beavercreek Chapel in Beavercreek, Ohio and funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio.
Condolences can be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com, courtesy of Cross-Smith Funeral Home, LaFollette, Tennessee.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 6, 2020
