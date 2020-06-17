Melinda Sue (Mindy) Wilson-King, age 27, of LaFollette died on Tuesday, June 9.
She is preceded in death by her father, Byron Keith Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Ralph King; mother, Connie Hassler; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Graveside Service and Interment to follow at C.B. Wilson Cemetery, with the Rev. Cecil Delk officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.