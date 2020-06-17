Melinda Sue "Mindy" (Wilson) King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melinda Sue (Mindy) Wilson-King, age 27, of LaFollette died on Tuesday, June 9.
She is preceded in death by her father, Byron Keith Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Ralph King; mother, Connie Hassler; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Monday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Graveside Service and Interment to follow at C.B. Wilson Cemetery, with the Rev. Cecil Delk officiating.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 18, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LaFollette Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved