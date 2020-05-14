Melissa Dawn Rogers, age 50 of Speedwell died Thursday, May 7.
She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Wilma (Lyons) Rogers.
She is survived by her son, Coty Caldwell; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family will honor Melissa's wishes for cremation.
Melissa's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 14, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 15, 2020