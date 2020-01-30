Melissa Renee Medley, born on Feb. 5, 1962, in Jellico, was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that suddenly passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, at the age of 57.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father, GW Bailey; sister, Theresa Whitaker; brother, Barry Bailey.
She is survived by her mother, Janice Chadwick; stepfather, Don Chadwick; three daughters, Stacie Scott Mercure (Hayes), Pamela Scott West (Lee), and Kellie Scott; two brothers, Randy Bailey (Donna) and Greg Bailey. She was Grand Meaux to four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to the funeral services that will be held on Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Baptist Church in La Follette. A memorial service will be held on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. at The Hattiesburg Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a scholarship in her name at Sales and Marketing Executives International, Inc. Melissa R. Medley CME Marketing Scholarship, SME Foundation for Marketing Education, P.O. Box 1390, Sumas, WA 98295.
Carson Lane Funeral Home of Valdosta Georgia is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020