Melonye Jane (Parrott) Gibson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melonye Jane (Parrott) Gibson.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Melonye Jane Parrott Gibson, age 55, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, April 9.
She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gibson; father, Garland Parrott; grandparents, Hubert ( Speedy) and Okie Miller, Kelly and Myrtle Parrott.
She is survived by her sons, Blake and Kimberly Gibson; grandson and light of her life, Baelin Gibson; mother, Carolyn Parrott; sister, Anessia and Darrell North; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services and Interment was Monday, April 13, Bakers Forge Cemetery
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 16, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.