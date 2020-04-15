Melonye Jane Parrott Gibson, age 55, of LaFollette, passed away Thursday, April 9.
She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gibson; father, Garland Parrott; grandparents, Hubert ( Speedy) and Okie Miller, Kelly and Myrtle Parrott.
She is survived by her sons, Blake and Kimberly Gibson; grandson and light of her life, Baelin Gibson; mother, Carolyn Parrott; sister, Anessia and Darrell North; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services and Interment was Monday, April 13, Bakers Forge Cemetery
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 16, 2020
