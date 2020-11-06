Melvin Frances Cox, age 83, of the Mountain Ash community in Williamsburg, Kentucky, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the family residence.

He was born Sept. 7, 1937 in Mountain Ash.

Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ada Cox.

He is survived by his sons, Chester Cox and Walter Cox; daughter, Judy Prewitt; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, and the funeral followed with the Rev. Billy Carpenter.

The burial followed in the Mountain Ash Community Cemetery.

Face masks were required.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

