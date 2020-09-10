1/
Melvin Marshall Henson
Melvin Marshall Henson, age 71, of LaFollette, passed away on Sept. 6.
Melvin enjoyed watching comedy movies, bicycling and working out.
He also loved spending time with his granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Henson and Daisy Henson Rhodes; granddaughter, Shelia Henson; brother, Raleigh Henson; and sister, Ruby Wiggins.
Melvin is survived by his daughters, Sheena Nicole Henson, of LaFollette, Shawna Nashea Henson, of Oneida, and Rita Abner Patton and husband, Robert, of London, Kentucky; brothers, Oliver Henson Jr. and wife Janet, of Vermont, and Jerry Henson, of LaFollette; sisters, Ruth Hubbard, of LaFollette, Kathy Smith Cawood, of London, Kentucky, and Dessie Elliott, of Rocky Branch, Kentucky; grandchildren, Melanie Paige Chambers, Shonda Deshae Henson, Asher Seth Henson, Braxton Henson, Megan Mcqueen, Stephen Patton, Aaron Patton, Kristen Patton, Layne Elza, Gabriella Patton and Reagan Patton; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 10, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Bo Freeman officiating.
Family and friends will meet on Friday, Sept. 11, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 11 a.m., interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 10, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
