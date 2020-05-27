Michael Allen McNeeley, age 61, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, May 21. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Beulah Hubbard McNeeley.
He is survived by his host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with service to follow. Interment was in Bethleham Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on May 28, 2020