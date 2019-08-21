Michael David Bice, age 59, of LaFollette, died on Sunday, Aug. 18 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Ruth Bice.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Wilkins Bice; son, Gunnery Sergeant William T. Bice; father, John Elgin Bice; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.
No Services are planned at this time.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
