Michael David "Mike" Robbins, age 51, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Sept. 25, surrounded by his loving family and friends after a long and hard battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelly Robbins, of LaFollette; mother, Emma Ruth Williams, of LaFollette; his children, Tana Daugherty, Shawn Vincent, Amy Vincent, Walter Walsh III, Brianna Walsh, Sarah Walsh, Jaelin Wilson, McKinley Robbins, Dayzie Robbins, Dillon and Dixee Robbins, and Coltyn Robbins; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

Family received friends on Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home with funeral services following.

Family and friends met at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 30, to go in funeral procession to Robbins Family Cemetery, 348 Goins Lake Lane, LaFollette for interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Martin-Wilson Funeral Home for the care of the Robbins family.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 1, 2020



