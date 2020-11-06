Michael Everette Adkins, age 65, of Caryville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Bessie Asbury Adkins.
He is survived by his sons, James Adkins, Samuel William Scott Adkins; grandson, Gabriel Zeke Adkins; brother, J.D. Adkins and wife Kathy; nieces, Paula Jean and Becky.
"My dad is my heart, and I hope he found bliss." (Your son, James).
At his request, no services are planned.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020