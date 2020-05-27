Michael Wayne Perkins, age 64, of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday May 21.
He was a faithful member of Forks Grove Baptist Church. He was employed at Furtex for 25 years and retired from Campbell County School System.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.L. and Opal Sweeney Perkins; brothers, Anthony and Jason Perkins.
He is survived by his brothers, Roger Perkins, Steve and wife Sandy Perkins, Scott Perkins; nephew, Jacob and Colton Perkins; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. The family wants to say a special thanks to Randell Napier and David Ellison for all their help and kindness during his sickness.
Family received friends Friday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with the Rev. Ronnie Poston and the Rev. James Leach officiating.
Family and friends met Saturday May 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Campbell Memorial Gardens for Interment.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 28, 2020
