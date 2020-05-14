Michelle Lee Huddleston, age 43, of Jellico died on Sunday, May 10. She was a member of Tannery Hollow Missionary Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Dale Huddleston.

She is survived by a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral followed on Wednesday with the Rev. Kenny Buckner and the Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Special music was provided by the Rev. James Hackler and Mrs. Lisa Hackler. Interment immediately followed in the Douglas Cemetery.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

May 14, 2020

