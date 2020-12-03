Micky Ann Etnier, age 71, of Jacksboro, died at her home on Friday, Nov. 20.
She was born Jan. 4, 1949 in Elwood, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Fran and Doris (Kleyla) Wallpe, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Samuel J. Etnier; daughter, James Pier (Angie) of Kokomo, Indiana; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
A private memorial service will be held for close family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
