Mila Brooke McCullah, of Oak Ridge, was born into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 10.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Kyson McCullah.
She is Survived by her parents, Ashley and Jason McCullah; brothers, Cadon and Camron McCullah; sister, Ava McCullah; grandparents, Becky and Gary McCullah, Melissa and J.D. Davis.
Services will be Private.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 18, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019