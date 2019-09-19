Mildred Farmer, age 92, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, Sept. 13. She was a member of East LaFollette Baptist Church and member of the Jolly Heart Senior Adults.
She is preceded in death by her husband, LeJeune Farmer; son, Wayne Farmer; parents, Sandy and Gertie Bailey Cummings; four brothers; two infant brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Fields and husband, Don; sons, Phillip Farmer and wife, Nellie, Joe Farmer and wife, Debra, and Scott Farmer; four grandchildren, Heather, Tina, Wayne, and Donavan; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and many special friends to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Sunday, Sept. 15 before funeral services.
Funeral services were followed Sunday, Sept. 15 at East LaFollette Baptist Church with the Rev. Zach Lloyd officiating. Family and friends met Monday, Sept. 16 at Woodlawn Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
LaFollette Press
September 19, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 20, 2019