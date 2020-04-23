Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Midge" (Vermillion) Head. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Midge" Vermillion Head, age 88, of Jellico, passed away suddenly on Easter Sunday, April 12, at the University of Tennessee Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Nell Vermillion; sister, June Moss; brother, Donald Vermillion.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years James Head; sons, Dennis Head of Jellico, John and Marie Head of Toledo, Ohio; sister, Doris Cornwell, of Rockwood Michigan; brother, Thomas Vermillion of Englewood, Ohio; grandson, Daniel Head of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 2 great-grandchildren, Atticus and Cambria Head; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Midge was born in Jellico, on May 5 1931. She married James Head when they were 16 years old. She retired from the Chrysler Corporation. Midge was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all who knew her. She was a devout Christian and is with her Lord in eternal rest.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Head family in your prayers.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Jellico Church of God Mountain Assembly 256 North Florence Ave. Jellico, Tennessee 37762 in remembrance of Midge Head.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 23, 2020

