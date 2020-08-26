Mildred Hope Parker Stanfield, age 94, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23.

She was born March 21, 1926 in Valley Creek, to John Wesley Parker and Anna Mae Kilgore Parker.

Mildred was the youngest of 12 brothers and sisters: Grady, Leo, Ike and Randall Parker; Virgie Giles; Emma Wells; Bernice McFarland; Alice Parker; Wilma Garrett; and Mary Dean Gurcuk.

She was married to her lifetime love, Johnny (Rabbit) Stanfield, who preceded her in death in 1988.

Also preceding Mildred in death were her parents, siblings, grandson, Duran Stanfield; sons-in-law, Jeff Hall and James Brantley.

Mildred treasured each of her children.

She was a loving and devoted mother to George Stanfield (Doris), Michael Stanfield (Vinnie), Beverley Stanfield Hall, David Stanfield (Velvet), Brenda Russell (Wayne) and Scott Stanfield (Glyna).

Mildred was a devoted "Mamaw" to Todd Stanfield (Nancy), Michele Garner (Mike), Lisa Lester (Brent), Shaun Stanfield, Marc Brantley, Dustin Stanfield (Whitney), Lyndsay Southern (Adam) and Parker Stanfield.

She was a great-grandmother to Benjamin and Audrey Stanfield, Abigail Grace and Naomi May Garner, Chloe, Will and Bella Lester, Hunter Stanfield, Ayden Stanfield, Caleb Huddleston, Madison Stanfield.

Mildred is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Parker; as well as many nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.

Mildred enjoyed life in abundance.

She loved Jesus and loved her church, where she was a lifelong member at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.

Family received family and friends at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 25, with funeral services following with the Rev. Steve Ross and the Rev. Ron Williams officiating.

Interment was Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were grandsons, with sons serving as honorary pallbearers.

The Stanfield family is deeply humbled and grateful for the love and support expressed by so many in the community.

They are especially thankful for those that loved and cared for Mildred in her last days: Christian Terzain, MD; Polly; Linda; Sheila; Roberta; Gail and so many others.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.



