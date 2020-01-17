Milford Charles Anderson, age 70, of LaFollette, Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the LaFollette Medical Center.
He was born July 31, 1949 in Jellico.
He is preceded in death by his sons, Chuck Anderson and Michael Lynn Anderson; father, Billy Anderson; mother, Louise Lay Anderson Swancer.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lynn Evans Anderson; sons, Fred Anderson, Timothy Anderson, and Christopher Anderson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel funeral service followed with the Rev. Junior Dople officiating. The burial followed in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley) Pioneer.
Harp Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
