Millard A. (Junior) McDeerman, age 65, of Jacksboro, passed away Monday, March 9. He was of the Baptist Faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Nola Ellison McDeerman.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Davis McDeerman; daughter, Susan Mason; sons, Aaron Baird and John Johnson; grandchildren, Mercedes Morghan, Mayci Mason, Allison Baird, Michael Baird, Jake Johnson and Elizabeth Jones; four great-granchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A private celebration of life will be held.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
March 12, 2020
