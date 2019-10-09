Mima (Tidwell) Anderson, age 83, of the Lot-Mud Creek Community of Whitley County, Kentucky died on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Beech Tree Manor in Jellico.

She was born on November 18, 1935 to the late Joe Tidwell and Betty (Branam) Tidwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram Anderson; son, Gary A. Anderson; daughter, Carolyn Anderson.

She is survived by several other relatives and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed with the Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.

Burial followed in the Stanfill Addition of the Pleasant View Cemetery in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 10, 2019

