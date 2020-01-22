Morris Leach, age 67, of the Stinking Creek Community, died on Monday, Jan. 13. He was a Member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church and regularly attended Dante Church of God.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Huddleston Leach and Carl "Chub" and Bert Leach.

He is survived by his Betty Watson; Children, Stephanie Burress, Brent Leach and Aimee Bunch; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 16 before Funeral Services. Funeral services followed at Stanfield Church of God with Morris' son, Brent Leach, the Bishop Delmus Bruce, and the Rev. David Snyder officiating. Family and friends met Friday, Jan. 17 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Hall Cemetery for graveside services and interment.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 23, 2020

