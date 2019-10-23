Moverine Miller, age 98, of LaFollette, passed away Monday, Oct. 21 at Tennova of LaFollette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaFollette.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Miller; parents, Sherman and Florence Wilson Brown; sisters, Gladys Carroll, Reva Jean Jones; brothers, Wheeler, Everette, Billy Joe, Clifford, Willard and Sherman Brown Junior.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat and husband Jay Willoughby; grandchildren,Rebecca Stiner, Scott Stiner and wife Kelly; great-granddaughter, Emily Stiner; sister-in-laws, Katherine Miller, Betty Lou Brown, Betty Sue Brown, Mildred Brown, Miriam Brown, Anna Brown and Wildene Brown; special brother-in-law, Ned Jones; Numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Friends may call at their own convenience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment are 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Campbell County Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mike King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of LaFollette, 255 West Central Avenue, LaFollette, TN, 37766.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette are in charge of arrangements.
