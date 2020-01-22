Nadine Miller, age 76 of Nolensville, formerly of LaFollette, died on Monday, Jan. 13.

She was a Christian and of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Annette Miller; parents, Luther and Pearl Bell Sharp.

She is survived by her children, Jan Trammell, Greg Miller, Brian Miller and Stacey Hannah; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Thursday, Jan. 16 before Services. Funeral services at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with her son, the Bro. Greg Miller and the Bro. Chris Nelson officiating. Family and friends met Friday, Jan. 17 at Grantsboro Cemetery for graveside services and interment.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 23, 2020

