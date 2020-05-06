Nancy K. Davis, age 65, of LaFollette, passed away Monday, April 27. She
attended Fundamental Missionary Baptist Church. Nancy enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Franklyn and Cynthia (Riggs) Lynch.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Davis of LaFollette; son, Johnny Franklin Davis of LaFollette; daughter Shanna Brooke Davis of LaFollette; grandchildren, Kamden, Zaylyn, Kylie, Braidin, Johnny-Glen, and Jazlyn; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside for Nancy was Thursday, April 30, at Bakers Forge Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Russell officiating.
Nancy's guestbook may be viewed at martinwilsonfuneralhome.com
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 7, 2020
