Nancy (Bartelmo) Rivera
Nancy Bartelmo Rivera, age 53, of Caryville, formerly of Valparaiso, IN died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, following a brief illness. She was of the Catholic Faith and employed at Brunswick Boat Group in Knoxville.
Nancy is preceded in death by Tim Adkins; parents, Vince and Pat Bartelmo.
Nancy is survived by her husband and love of her life, Juan Rivera;. And a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 5, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
