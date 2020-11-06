Nancy Bartelmo Rivera, age 53, of Caryville, formerly of Valparaiso, IN died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, following a brief illness. She was of the Catholic Faith and employed at Brunswick Boat Group in Knoxville.

Nancy is preceded in death by Tim Adkins; parents, Vince and Pat Bartelmo.

Nancy is survived by her husband and love of her life, Juan Rivera;. And a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020



