Nancy Sharon Overall, returned to her loving God in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 17. Nancy was born in Jellico, June 27, 1947. She attended Jellico High School, and later earned her BA in psychologia from Bellarmine University. She was an employee of University of Louisville Hospital with a continuation of service that includes Audubon and Suburban hospitals for over 38 years and retired as a medical auditor. Nancy made many close friends during her tenure.
Nancy was a beloved wife to her husband Albert, beloved mother to her son Andrew, and beloved Sister to Carol Junot (Charles). Nancy was a friend to countless people locally, in the US and abroad, whose lives she impacted with her humility, quiet wisdom, and grace. She had a simple-hearted deep and direct connection with God and lived a life that was evident of this. Her absence in this world will be felt and her memory be for a blessing. She was truly a light to the world. She is preceded in death by her parents, Banner and Maureen Todd; brother, Robert Stanley Todd.
The chapel service was Thursday, Sept. 19 at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home, 605 Preston Hwy, Shepherdsville, KY 40165.
The grave site service was held at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
In honor of her memory, please donate to this charity below. The family of this 2-year old girl is a part of our study group and close to us. Rivkah's journey with Leukemia
https://www.gofundme.com/f/rivkahs-journey-with-leukemia.
Maraman-Billings Funeral Home of Shepherdsville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangments.
LaFollette Press
September 26, 2019
