Naomi Baird Ivey, age 60, of Lick Fork (Pioneer), passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11 at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1958 in Jellico.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Bruce Ivey; parents, Sherman and Bessie Hicks Baird; brothers, Evertte Hicks, Bill Hicks, Bobby Hicks, Emmitt Baird, Paul Baird; sister, Wilma Manis.

She is survived by her son, Robbie Ivey; daughter, April Ivey Cook and husband Jamie; daught-in-law, Stella Ivey; grandchildren, Samantha Ivey, Kaitlyn Dople, Braden Dople, Chandler Dople, Dylan Ivey; step-grandchildren, Mariah Cook, Emily Cook, Lindsay Cook, Ethan Cook; great-grandchild, Amelia Brown; brothers, Estel Baird and wife Donna, Junior Baird; sisters, Shilrey Kersey and husband Tony, Bonnie Mink and husband Owen, Mary Muse and husband Eddie; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the services followed with the Rev. Jason Ivey, the Rev. Shawn Ivey and the Rev. Danny Norman officiating. The burial was Sunday, Dec. 15 in the Valley View Cemetery (Pioneer).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 19, 2019

