Narvel Gene Adkins, age 77, of Jacksboro, died on Sunday, Nov. 24.
He is preceded in death by wife Carrie Lee (Young) Adkins; parents, Henry Buster and Edna (Bullman) Adkins.
He is survived by his sons Narvel Lee Adkins Tim Adkins.
Visitation was Wednesday, Nov. 27 followed by funeral service in the chapel of Martin- Wilson Funeral Home with the Pastor Josh Adkins and the Pastor Tim Adkins officiating. Following funeral service, friends and family will go in procession to Queener Cemetery for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 28, 2019